Security Operation Center as a Service Market Latest Advancement and Global Outlook 2021 – 2026

Security Operation Center as a Service Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Security Operation Center as a Service market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Security Operation Center as a Service industry.

The security operation center (SOC) as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026. As cyberattacks are becoming common and increasingly costlier (according to IBMs recent estimates, the average cost of data breaches was pegged at around USD 3.86 million), the need for continuous monitoring and analysis of data becomes necessary. Further, the attackers dwell time (the time between initial attack and discovery of the incident) is still too long, despite the investments in security monitoring tools. According to the IBM Security report 2019, operation technology attacks surged 2000% year over year in 2019.

– The number of data breaches is increasing through the course of the period, which is increasingly focusing on the cybersecurity process, driving the security operation center as a service market during the forecasted period. For instance, according to Cybint, in 2019, 95% of the breaches are recorded from the government, retail, and technology sectors. Respond Software Inc. started in its 2019 report that organizations spend an average of USD 2.86 million annually on their in-house SOC.

Top Leading Companies of Global Security Operation Center as a Service Market are SecureWorks Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems PLC, Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singtel), Symantec Corporation, AT & T Cybersecurity Inc., Capgemini SE, BlackStratus Inc., NetMagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Cygilant Inc., Alert Logic Inc., ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd, Thales Group, CenturyLink Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NTT Security Ltd., Digital Guardian Inc., FireEye Inc.

Market Overview

BFSI is Expected to Have Significant Growth

– BFSI is one of the favorite targets for cybercriminals for cyber threats and data breaches. The most prevalent challenges faced by this sector are a threat due to deployment and operational challenges, frauds due to third party transactions, targets by advanced persistent threat groups, and state-sponsored attacks. With constant monitoring by SOC tools and quickly delivering SOC intelligence, these threats can be minimized.

– The number of cyberattacks targeted toward the BFSI sector has been increasing in the last few years. For instance, in 2019, Capital One Bank has faced a data breach where 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were exposed in the US. Besides, approximately 1 million Canadian social insurance numbers were leaked. Various governments are taking significant measures to curtail the cyberthreat in the BFSI sector. Many vendors, such as Cyligant Inc., are offering specific SOC solutions to the BFSI sector.

– In August 2019, a data breach of 1.3 million debit and credit cardholders belonging to Indian Banks was detected by a Singapore based cyber-security company- Group-IB. The revelation has put to risk the sensitive details that have been leaked and put up for sale on the dark web, with each card accounted for USD 100, taking the total valuation of the data to USD 130 million. The 2019 Asia Pacific CISO Benchmark Study by Cisco found that one in three Indian companies is facing substantial financial losses due to security breaches.

– Thus, SOC, as a service solution in the BFSI sector, plays an essential role in preventing these data breaches. For instance, in January 2019, IBM collaborated with EY to launch SOC in India that is equipped with advanced threat detection capabilities and IBM QRadar platform specially designed for a financial services organization. Further, in April 2020, Jana Small Finance Bank, India, has tied up with one of the leading network security companies, to protect customers from phishing attacks by enforcing Application Security, Database Security, System Security, and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions real-time.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 – Cyligant Inc. became one of Northern Irelands first dedicated Cybersecurity-as-a-Service providers. Its new Global Security Operation Centre (SOC) in Belfast will provide security monitoring services to approximately 200 customers through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice.

– January 2020 – Accenture has agreed to acquire Symantecs Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, Inc. Symantecs Cyber Security Services portfolio includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centers, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence, and incident response services.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Security Operation Center as a Service market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Security Operation Center as a Service market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Security Operation Center as a Service industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

