Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Economic Trends, Industry Development, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025 | Blue Coat Systems, IBM, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Symantec, Cisco, HP, AVG, Check Point Software Technologies, CipherCloud, Elbit Systems, Fortinet

Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Security intelligence helps preventing attacks such as advanced persistent threat and advanced malware. Security analytics is a security solution that enables the detection and investigation of threats. It is done through a collective process of data collection, data management, and data analysis. Security analytics solutions enable security monitoring, threat investigation, data archiving, threat analyzing, and reporting. These solutions provide a higher level of threat analysis than commonly used security tools.

The security intelligence segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of more than 67% of the global security intelligence and analytics solutions market. Security intelligence is an additional service provided by the security service vendors. It adds superior functionality to the existing network security products.

The Americas dominated the global market for security intelligence and analytics solutions and accounted for more than 50% of the market share. The increasing incidences of security attacks in the region have led to the early adoption of security intelligence and analytics solutions by several organizations which will propel the growth prospects of this market in the predicted period.

This report focuses on the global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blue Coat Systems

IBM

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Symantec

Cisco

HP

AVG

Check Point Software Technologies

CipherCloud

Elbit Systems

Fortinet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Analytics

Security Intelligence

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3. Chapter – Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

4. Chapter – Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

6. Chapter – Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

7. Chapter –Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.2. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.3. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.4. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.5. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.6. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.7. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.8. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Sales Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.9. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.10. North America Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa

8. Chapter – Company Profiles

