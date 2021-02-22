Security Ink Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis to 2025

The Global Security Ink Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Security Ink market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings. Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Security Ink Market: SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo, Shojudo, ANY, Mingbo, Pingwei, Letong Ink and others.

Offset Inks

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Others

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Security Ink Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Security Ink Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Security Ink Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Security Ink Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Security Ink Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

