Security Ink Market 2021| Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Security printing is a printing industry where banknotes, checks, certificates, passports, identity cards, stamp papers, and labels are printed. Security ink is known as anti-counterfeit printing ink. It is manufactured through a series of unique processes. Forms of security inks that are used on a large scale include invisible ink, magnetic ink, thermochromic ink, optically variable ink, reactive ink, water-based ink, biometric ink, and secondary fluorescing ink. Also, the usage of a suitable type of security ink helps one understand if any attempt to alter the document was made or not.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The security ink market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing occurrence of forgery and counterfeiting activities in the banking and financial sector, where there is a continuous flow of private and confidential information. Moreover, increasing currency flow due to the improving economic conditions and the high disposable income coupled with increasing concerns among the customers about the legitimacy of legal documents provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the security ink market. However, rising adoption of digitalization such as the use of cashless transactions is projected to hamper the overall growth of the security ink market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Security Ink Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the security ink market with detailed market segmentation type, printing method, application, and geography. The global security ink market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading security ink market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global security ink market is segmented on the basis of type, printing method, and application. On the basis of material type, the global security ink market is divided into invisible, biometric, fluorescent, thermochromic, and others. On the basis of printing method, the global security ink market is divided into letterpress, offset, intaglio, and others. On the basis of application, the global security ink market is divided into banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles, security labels, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global security ink market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The security ink market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the security ink market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the security ink market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the security ink market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from security ink market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for security ink in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the security ink market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Chroma Inks

Chromatic Technologies Inc.

Ink Tec Inc.

Gans Ink and Supply

Kao Collins Corporation

Microtrace

Naigai Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd

SICPA HOLDING SA

Sun Chemical

The Cronite Company

