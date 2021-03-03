Security Information and Event Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., Fortinet Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC

Security information and event management is a sophisticated technology, which includes mobile devices, cloud, and third-party threat intelligence in addition to the traditional sources such as endpoints, firewalls, system logs, and directory services. It is based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organisations IT network applications and infrastructure.

Top Leading Manufactures-

IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., Fortinet Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International plc, RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies), Rapid7 Inc., Exabeam Inc., Securonix Inc., AlienVault Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Market Scenario

The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Security information and event management are based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organizations IT network applications and infrastructure. Owing to the increasing risks of cyber-attacks and security breaches in IT industry in the coming years and are anticipated to have high chances of critical information getting extracted from banks and IT companies. To eradicate these, major companies are adopting security information and event management solutions.

– Factors such as the rise in security concerns owing to many regulatory compliances as the government institutes have access to country’s financial data are also aiding the growth of the market

– Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance originally drove SIEM adoption in large enterprises, however, concerns over advanced persistent threats have led smaller organizations to look at the benefits a SIEM managed security service provider can offer.

Market Key Insights:

BFSI Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– SIEM solutions are used to protect banks against frauds. They offer invaluable visibility into ATM networks. Banking and financial services are the most critical sectors for fraudulent activities from both inside and outside, breaking all the breach records in comparison to other industries.

– For instance, crucial financial institution of Russia Ural FD Bank along with Jet Infosystems has established a security information and event management system based on HP ArcSight. The bank has acquired a reliable and convenient instrument that can promptly identify and investigate information security breaches. This resulted in dropping the turnaround time for incident response and investigation by 80%.

– According to a post on IBMs Security Intelligence Blog, SIEM tools receive logs from ATM endpoints, controlling network server and employ correlation rules to help security analysts monitor things such as entries into the network, software integrity and antivirus feeds. This helps to deliver a comprehensive overview of the ATM network security posture at any moment.

Industry Recent Advancements-

April 2019 – Fortinet expanded its security fabric to advance the third generation of cybersecurity driven networking to minimise the number of threats present.

March 2019 – LogRhythm is recognized for market leading SIEM and UEBA solutions with multiple awards. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform empowers security teams to overcome the challenges created by an expanding attack surface and an increasingly virulent and sophisticated threat landscape.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Security Information & Event Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

