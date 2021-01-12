Security for Biden swearing-in increased | Free press

Washington (AP) – Following the storming of the Capitol, US authorities are tightening security measures for the upcoming inauguration of future President Joe Biden.

The National Guard plans to gather up to 15,000 soldiers in the capital Washington to support local security forces. The Department of Homeland Security also announced an extension of the security measures surrounding the swearing-in on Monday. The reason for this is fears of further violent protests in the coming days. Amid the turbulent situation, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced his resignation. Meanwhile, the Democrats in Congress are doing everything they can to overthrow President-elect Donald Trump.

Angry Trump supporters stormed the seat of the US Congress last Wednesday, sometimes with brute force. The security forces were no match for the rioters’ attack. After the attack on the Capitol, the National Guard was mobilized. More than 6,000 soldiers are currently deployed. There could be more than twice as much to secure Biden’s inauguration ceremony in front of the Capitol on January 20. A new security fence was also placed around the seat of Parliament.

Biden himself said he was not concerned about the safety of the ceremony. “I’m not afraid to take the oath outside,” he replied to a journalist’s question on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony traditionally takes place on the western terrace of the Capitol. The inauguration of a new president is necessarily an event with the highest security requirements. This year, given the recent riots, this is particularly true – even though the ceremony is taking place in Washington without the usual mass audience due to the corona pandemic.

Several US media outlets reported on Monday that the FBI had issued an internal warning to security forces that there could be armed and violent protests surrounding Biden’s inauguration in capitals of all states. An armed group wanted to travel to Washington on Saturday, according to a report by broadcaster ABC in the FBI message.

The short-messaging service Twitter also warned a few days ago that concrete plans for further armed protests were already circulating on its platform and elsewhere. Among other things, there is talk of a new attack on the Capitol and parliament buildings in states on January 17.

The incumbent Trump issued an immediate emergency statement for the US capital on Monday in view of Biden’s swearing-in, which is valid until January 24. This is a formal act so that the capital can request assistance from federal agencies. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had asked for help.

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday, also at Bowser’s request, that given the latest events, the Secret Service would begin an intensified deployment phase on Wednesday. Originally, the full-scale operation, combined with the closure of parts of downtown Washington, would not begin until January 19. At the inauguration, the secret service responsible for protecting the president is in charge of security measures.

Amid the tense security situation, the general manager of homeland security, Wolf, whose department is central to this issue, declared his early departure. Wolf published a resignation statement on Twitter on Monday. Last week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced their early departure and justified it with the attack on the Capitol.

One day after storming the Congress seat, Wolf Trump had “begged” to explicitly condemn the “tragic and disgusting” violence. In that statement, Wolf had insisted that he wanted to continue until the end of Trump’s tenure. Most recently, in addition to cabinet members, other government employees had been thrown for the attack on the Capitol.

The Democrats personally blame the outgoing president for the outbreak of violence because he had previously incited his supporters with a speech. They demand Trump’s immediate resignation and warn that he has been a threat to the country in recent days.

The Democrats are pursuing a dual strategy. On the one hand, they are trying to convince Vice President Mike Pence with a resolution to oust Trump on the basis of the 25th amendment to the US Constitution before the change of power in Washington. Amendment 25 allows the Vice President to declare the President by a majority of key cabinet members incapable of “exercising the rights and duties of office”.

On Tuesday evening (local time / Wednesday CET), the House of Representatives will vote on the resolution, calling on Pence to respond to the request within 24 hours. The Democrats have a majority in the Congress Chamber. A yes to the resolution is therefore likely. However, the initiative doesn’t have much prospect of implementation: Pence has so far ignored this demand from the Democrats.

The Democrats are therefore continuing to prepare for a parliamentary impeachment trial against Trump. On Monday they formally filed a resolution with the House of Representatives accusing Trump of “inciting uproar”. According to the schedule so far, the chamber will vote on Wednesday on this indictment against Trump – and thus on opening impeachment proceedings against him.

Given their majority in the chamber, the Democrats could start such an impeachment process on their own. However, a decision was made in the Senate. It’s hard to imagine the second congressional chamber making a decision before January 20. The Democrats are also interested in banning Trump from future government offices after he is convicted in impeachment proceedings. This would mean that he would not be able to run for president in 2024. While resentment about Trump is growing among Republicans, the two-thirds majority in the Senate needed for a conviction is not in sight.