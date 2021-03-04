Security check for soldiers to be recruited | Free press

The Ministry of Defense has stated that there is no place for extremists in the Bundeswehr. However, suspects often go unnoticed for a long time. The control system is being expanded.

Berlin (dpa) – The Ministry of Defense wants to rapidly tighten security controls for soldiers with special skills.

To this end, the federal cabinet had already passed a bill on February 10 for a tightened comprehensive security control of soldiers and for the security control of reservists, a spokesman for the ministry said at the request of the DPA.

The reason for the step – practically a new, now fourth level of security checks – was the incidents at the Special Forces Command (KSK). It is now expected that the Bundestag will deal with the law in mid-April.

The new law applies to all soldiers with jobs with particularly high security requirements and special military skills. The ministry cites combat skills, knowledge of the possible use of explosives, military tactics or cyber-operation skills as examples.

«Applications requiring such qualifications and knowledge should therefore be classified as particularly sensitive to safety. Because the consequences of misuse of this knowledge and skills can be very far-reaching and require even more control, ”the ministry said.

Compared to the previous law, measures must be applied “more intensively” in the future – by interviewing soldiers or other people and by monitoring internet activities and social networks. The intention is to shorten the time intervals for updating the assessments from 5 years to 30 months and the repeat tests from 10 years to 5 years. The list of applications with particularly high safety requirements is determined by law.

In addition, the reservist law should provide that a simple security check should be performed in accordance with the relevant law. The aim is to ensure that only those who have access to Bundeswehr weapons of war and ammunition have access to those who have no security-relevant findings.

