Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Barracuda Networks Inc., Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Proofpoint Inc.

The Global Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The security-as-a-service market was valued at USD 7907.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19,374.94 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.11% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market: Barracuda Networks Inc., Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Sophos PLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Websense Inc., ZSCaler Inc., McAfee (Intel), Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, Qualys Inc.

Industry News:

– April 2019 – Dell Technologies powered real transformation and innovation with new storage, data management, and data protection solutions. Dell EMC introduces its first data management solutions with the all-new PowerProtect Software platform and PowerProtect X400 multi-dimensional appliance with most important and disruptive technology trends, including AI and cloud, that are transforming IT and business globally to provide its customers new storage, data management, and data protection solutions.

– April 2019 – Symantec joined the U.S. Department of Defenses Defense Industrial Base Cyber Security Program. The DIB CS program is a voluntary cyber threat information-sharing initiative established by the DOD to enhance and supplement DIB participants capabilities to mitigate cyber attacks. The program features a collaborative information-sharing environment where members voluntarily report cyber threats as well as information on how to prevent/mitigate those threats.

Scope of the Report

In Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) model, a service provider integrates their security services into the business infrastructure on a subscription basis more cost-effectively than most individuals, or corporations can provide on their own.

Key Market Trends

Secure Email Gateway is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– With the advent of electronic marketing strategies in the modern world, about 269 billion emails are sent every day and there are over 3.7 billion email users, worldwide. This gives immense scope for hackers to send out spam emails, in order to gain sensitive information from the user. Emails are even a major target for the social engineering attacks.

– In fact, in most security incidents, the breaches start with a phishing email, in which the hacker uses to trick someone into giving them access to some kind of account, login or financial information, and then they proceed to a technical hack.

– Furthermore, in April 2019, EmCare stated that email breach exposed some patient, contractor and employee data as the unauthorized third party gained access to social security numbers and clinical information of some patients through employee email accounts.

– According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are duping users with phishing emails that include enticing, which are fake. Even internet giants like Google and Facebook got duped out of $100 million through an email phishing scheme in 2018-19 when a hacker impersonated a computer-parts vendor.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

This Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Finally, the Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

