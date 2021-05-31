Security as a Service Market Report 2017: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2025

An outsourcing model to manage security in organizations is known as Security-as-a-service (SaaS). Service providers offer their services on a subscription basis to organizations, to provide complete security and cost-effective solutions. Traditionally, to maintain business security, solutions such as spam filtering and virus protection were provided locally by systems with internal responsibility to ensure that all policies and security updates were properly maintained and installed. This usually entailed installation costs for hardware and ongoing costs for software licensing. Security as a service offers several benefits to organizations (over traditional methods) such as constant virus updates, high level of security, faster operations, and cost effective solutions. Use of cloud technology has increased prominently over the years, which has created the need to have more protected and cost-effective security solutions. Intense competition and government regulations have encouraged the market to create a better service, complying with government regulations.

Key players in the security as a service market include:

Trend Micro, McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Panda Security, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Radware, Alert Logic, Inc. and Ciphercloud.

There are various factors driving the growth of the security as a service market. One of the key factors is the increase in online criminal activities and the increase in number of mobile devices. Also, the ample growth of organizational data is an important factor to consider. Availability of cost-effective security solutions, advance security tools, and access to contextual expertise are some of the driving factors of the software as a service market. The growth in trend of bring- your- own device (BYOD), increased e-businesses, increased awareness about data security, and acceptance of managed security practices create adequate opportunities in the market. However, the security as a service market also has some challenges such as the absence of trustworthy security tools. Availability of access to sensitive data to the vendors entails security concerns. SaaS is accessible online, which poses security threats to the system. Additionally, the adoption rate of security as a service is limited due to reluctance of customers to share sensitive information, availability of free of cost security service, and unwillingness of organizations to use cloud based security solutions.

The security as a service market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, application area, organization size, vertical, and geographic region. By solution, the market is bifurcated into security information and event management (SIEM), end-point protection, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), identity access management (IAM), data loss prevention (DLP), and email encryption. On the basis of service, the market is segregated into groups which include consulting services, and training and education. Furthermore, the market is divided based on application area into email security, web security, network security, and database cloud security. On the basis of organization size, the market is sub divided into small and medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

