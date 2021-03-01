Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- IBM Corporation, Qualys Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Security and Vulnerability Management market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Security and Vulnerability Management industry.

The Security and Vulnerability Management Market was valued at USD 6.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Organizations in all industries face the challenge of defending against a continuous information security breach. Security professionals are expected to stay ahead of the risks and leverage technologies, policies, and procedures to guard against incoming attacks and protect sensitive data; Thus, driving market growth.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591583/security-and-vulnerability-management-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market are IBM Corporation, Qualys Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell EMC, Tripwire Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), McAfee Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Rapid7 Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Alien Vault Inc., Skybox Security Inc.

Market Overview

BFSI Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– The BFSI sector is faced with several data breaches and cyber-attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches result in increased corrective measures costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around 60 million by malware.

– To secure IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber-attacks.

– With the growing technological penetration, coupled with digital channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, and the preferred choice of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage advanced authentication and access control processes.

– For instance, in May 2019, Singapore’s Central Bank made it compulsory for financial institutions to strengthen their cybersecurity with several measures, including securing accounts using password managers and installing anti-virus and security scanning software.

– According to RBI, the share of electronic transactions in India’s total volume of retail payments increased to 95.4 % in 2018-19, up from 92.6 % in the previous year. To cope with this sudden huge change, the banks are looking forward to adopt solutions like endpoint security solutions that help them grant their users uninterrupted services.

Competitive Landscape

– Nov 2019 – Qualys, Inc. announced its new Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response (VMDR) app to provide customers with one streamlined workflow to scan, investigate, prioritize, and neutralize threats. VMDR bundles Asset Discovery and Inventory, Vulnerability Assessment including Configuration Controls, Prioritization, Remediation, and Audit as a single app.

– Nov 2019 – IBM Corporation launched the Cloud Pak for Security. The platform includes open-source technology to search and translate security data from various sources and automation capabilities to help speed response to cyber attacks and the ability to run in any environment.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Security and Vulnerability Management market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Security and Vulnerability Management market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Security and Vulnerability Management industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591583/security-and-vulnerability-management-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com