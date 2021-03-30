Secure Web Gateway Market Demand, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

Global Secure Web Gateway Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Global Secure Web Gateway Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Secure Web Gateway Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the forecast by 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Secure Web Gateway market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5723.1 million by 2025, from USD 3753.2 million in 2019.

By Type, Secure Web Gateway market has been segmented into:

Email gateway

Data loss prevention

Social media control

Content inspection management

By Application, Secure Web Gateway has been segmented into:

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Market key companies:

Symantec

Citrix

Cisco

Intel McAfee

Dell

IBM

Sophos

Microsoft

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro

