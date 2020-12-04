Secure Email Gateway Market Status, Applications, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2025 | Cisco Systems, Symantec, Mimecast Services, Proofpoint, Raytheon

Secure Email Gateway Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.

The cloud-based secure email gateway will account for major shares of the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rising popularity and adoption of cloud computing will drive the growth of this product segment in the secure email gateway market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Due to the strong presence of the US in this region, the secure email gateway market will grow in the Americas.

This report focuses on the global Secure Email Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Email Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Mimecast Services

Proofpoint

Raytheon (Forcepoint)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Secure Email Gateway Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Secure Email Gateway Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3. Chapter – Global Secure Email Gateway Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

4. Chapter – Global Secure Email Gateway Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Secure Email Gateway Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

6. Chapter – Global Secure Email Gateway Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

7. Chapter –Secure Email Gateway Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.2. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.3. North America Secure Email Gateway Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.4. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.5. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.6. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.7. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.8. North America Secure Email Gateway Sales Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.9. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.10. North America Secure Email Gateway Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa

8. Chapter – Company Profiles

