Secret Project: There’s another American festival debuting in Portugal this year

It takes place in June at Praia da Rocha in Portimão. The poster is dedicated to electronic music.

It will debut in Portugal in June.

It’s called Secret Project and it’s an American electronic music festival that will make its debut in Portugal this year. It takes place from June 17th to 19th at Praia da Rocha in Portimão and brings together dozens of international artists. The event will replace another festival announced two years ago for the same venue: Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC).

Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Amelie Lens, Andy C, Charlotte de Witte, Chase & Status, DJ Hype, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Paul Kalkbrenner, Richie Hawtin, Sigma, Sven Väth and Tale of Us are some of the major names to be confirmed were the lineup. .

Secret Project, originally from Los Angeles, will have three stages in Portimão. “Festival-goers can look forward to exploring a rich variety of local cultures and cuisines, beach sports, water sports, restaurants and bars during their stay in this spectacular setting.” Tickets will go on sale in advance this Friday 28 January. Visit the website for more information and the full poster.

Click on the gallery to discover other festivals set to debut in Portugal this year if all goes well.