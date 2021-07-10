Second terrorist attack in Mogadishu within hours | free press

Within hours, terrorists carried out several attacks in the Somali capital, killing at least 10 people. The country is currently in a political crisis.

Mogadishu (dpa) – Islamist terrorist militia Al-Shabaab has fired six mortar projectiles near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu. At least five people were injured; there may also be deaths, says police officer Mohamed Dahir of the German news agency. The exact target of the attack was initially unclear.

At least ten people had died in a suicide attack in Mogadishu a few hours earlier. In addition, according to the police, dozens of people were injured and several houses were destroyed. The killer allegedly drove a car loaded with explosives into the Mogadishu police chief’s convoy.

The Islamist militia Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for both attacks through the Andalus radio station. Al-Shabaab has been fighting for supremacy in the East African country in the Horn of Africa for years. The terrorist group controls large parts of the south and the center and carries out repeated attacks on civilians and security forces. The country is currently in a serious political crisis.

