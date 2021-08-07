Second provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to Taliban hands free press

Schiberghan is an important gateway to the north and northeast of the country. Less than 24 hours earlier, the small provincial capital of Saranj on the Iranian border had fallen virtually without a fight.

Kabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban have captured a second provincial capital in Afghanistan.

Schiberghan in Jausdschan province in the north of the country fell into Islamist hands, confirms provincial councilor Bismillah Sahil, the deputy governor of the province Abdul Kadir and a police spokesman for the German news agency.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the small provincial capital of Saranj in Nimrus on the Iranian border had fallen into the hands of the Taliban virtually without a fight. The Islamists besieged several more of the 34 provincial capitals.

Major Gateway to the North and Northeast

Schiberghan is about 130 kilometers from Mazar-i-Sharif on a major east-west link in northern Afghanistan. The city of an estimated 130,000 inhabitants is considered an important gateway to the northern and northeastern regions of the country. It has long been the seat of power for the controversial former warlord and ex-vice president Abdul Raschid Dostum.

As part of the so-called Northern Alliance, its militias fought the Taliban in the civil war of the 1990s. His militias, led by his son, were also deployed in the current battle for the city.

According to officials and a member of parliament, the Islamists have under their control the main government buildings: the police station, the prison and the governor’s seat. Security and pro-government forces have therefore also left the secret service headquarters and the home of the former warlord Dostum and are only in the area around the airport and in a military base.

Huge territorial gains by the Taliban

Since US and NATO forces began to withdraw in early May, the Taliban have made huge gains in rural areas. They also captured several border crossings. The US military mission in Afghanistan ends on August 31. According to the US, the withdrawal is more than 95 percent complete.