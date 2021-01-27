Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues of $7392.0 million by 2030| SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD., GS Yuasa Corporation, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd.

Second-life batteries provide huge value opportunities for a range of stakeholders across the automotive and energy storage sectors. However, many technical, economic and regulatory challenges exist that prevents companies to profit from second-life batteries. This report offers an in-depth analysis of key technologies, players, challenges and market opportunities across the second-life battery value chain. Second-life batteries connect the electric vehicle and energy storage value chains. The potential value of second-life batteries is impacted by how the batteries are designed and used in their first life in the electric vehicles, how they are collected and used in second-life applications as well as the value of recycling.

The global Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market was valued at $430.0 million in 2020, and it is projected to advance with a CAGR of +23% during the forecast period (2021–2030).

The European second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, owing to the increasing sales of EVs. Furthermore, the strategic action plan for batteries in Europe was adopted in May 2018. Under this plan, enhancement in building a battery value chain in the region, including embracing of raw material extraction, sourcing and processing of battery materials, producing of cells and battery systems, as well as reusing and recycling, is proposed to be done. Additionally, as automakers are boosting the production of EVs in Europe, Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), one of the largest battery cell suppliers, announced to increase its investment to $2.0 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) in its battery plant in Germany in June 2019. Thus, the growth of the overall EV market in Europe is expected to drive the demand for second-life automotive lithium-ion batteries.

