Second Journalist Dies While Covering Qatar World Cup

A reporter overlaying the FIFA World Cup “died instantly,” a Qatar newspaper reported—the identical day a safety guard was left in intensive care after falling at one of many event’s stadiums.

The Doha-based Gulf Occasions introduced Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam “handed away not too long ago.” The Qatari reporter “died instantly whereas overlaying the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the Gulf Occasions tweeted. “We imagine in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and ship our deepest condolences to his household.”

How and when al-Misslam died stay unclear. However the announcement of his dying got here on the identical day {that a} safety guard was left significantly injured after falling on the Lusail Stadium. An observer advised The Guardian that the person fell from a “important top” at round 2 a.m. on Saturday following Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands. The safety guard, who’s reportedly a migrant employee, is claimed to have plunged from the highest outdoors concourse to the bottom. Studies on Sunday instructed he was in a secure however important situation.

Qatar’s supreme committee launch a press release describing the incident as a “critical fall whereas on responsibility.” “Stadium medical groups instantly attended the scene and supplied emergency therapy earlier than he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital care unit through ambulance,” the assertion stated, including that Qatari authorities are “investigating the circumstances resulting in the autumn as a matter of urgency.”

Information of al-Misslam’s dying and the safety guard’s fall got here a day after U.S. journalist Grant Wahl died. Wahl, 48, was overlaying the Argentina vs. Netherlands sport on Friday when he’s stated to have collapsed in his seat on the Lusail Stadium. Witnesses stated Wahl was rapidly handled by emergency companies employees earlier than he was rushed to hospital. The World Cup’s organizing committee didn’t disclose his reason for dying however stated it was involved with the U.S. Embassy.

Within the weeks earlier than his dying, Wahl made worldwide headlines after he tweeted that he had been refused entry to the sport between the US and Wales on Nov. 21 as a result of he was carrying a rainbow t-shirt in assist of the LGBTQ group. Homosexuality is illegitimate in Qatar and indicators supporting homosexual rights have been handled with contempt by authorities on the World Cup. Wahl stated he was ordered to vary his shirt by a safety guard when he tried to enter the stadium.

On Dec. 6, Wahl wrote on his Substack that he had been feeling unwell and had attended a medical clinic. “My physique lastly broke down on me,” he wrote. “Three weeks of little sleep, excessive stress and many work can try this to you. What had been a chilly during the last 10 days changed into one thing extra extreme on the night time of the USA-Netherlands sport, and I may really feel my higher chest tackle a brand new stage of strain and discomfort.”

He added that he didn’t have COVID and that medics suggested him that he “in all probability” had bronchitis, an irritation of airways within the lungs. “They gave me a course of antibiotics and a few heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit higher just some hours later. However nonetheless: No bueno,” Wahl wrote.

