Second impeachment proceedings open against Trump | Free press

Washington (AP) – After his supporters stormed the Capitol, Donald Trump became the first US president in history to face a second impeachment.

In addition to all 222 Democrats, ten of Trump’s Republicans voted in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to open a new impeachment process. 197 Republicans voted against. Trump must answer in the Senate for “inciting uproar”. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Senate Republican majority, has ruled out a ruling in the House before Trump’s successor Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday.

In the resolution opening the trial, Trump is held personally responsible for last week’s attack on Congress. Angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday after an inflammatory speech from the president. At the time, Congress had gathered there to formally confirm Biden’s election victory. The riots killed five people, including a police officer. The unprecedented outbreak of violence in the political center of the United States caused a shock at home and abroad.

The resolution opening proceedings describes Trump as “a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution.” Trump is now facing a Senate impeachment process that is similar to a court process. A two-thirds majority in the Senate would be needed to ultimately convict Trump. For this, at least 17 Republican senators would have to side with the Democrats.

It is currently unclear whether this could happen. Trump will automatically leave his office next Wednesday with Biden’s swearing-in. In addition to impeachment, the resolution also stipulates that Trump must be banned from future government buildings. This would mean that he would not be able to run for president in 2024. Therefore, the impeachment procedure would be more than a symbolic step. Leading Democrats had also argued that it was important to lead by example to condemn Trump’s actions and prevent similar misconduct by future presidents if possible.

McConnell said Wednesday, “Even if the senate process started this week and proceeded quickly, there would be no final verdict until President Trump is absent.” He was referring to procedural rules and precedents. The previous three impeachment proceedings in the Senate took 83, 37 and 21 days, respectively, McConnell said.

Individual Republicans in the Senate have already openly opposed Trump, but have not yet said yes to impeachment. Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, told CNN that there could be a political “earthquake” in the Senate that could lead to a majority to impeach.

Schiff was referring to a report in the New York Times in which Mitch McConnell indicated internally that he found the dismissal justified. Citing unspecified sources from the McConnell area, the paper wrote that McConnell was pleased that the Democrats had initiated an impeachment process. That could make it easier for his party to break away from Trump. In his communications, McConnell did not say whether he considers the impeachment proceedings to be justified.

During the meeting in the House of Representatives, President Nancy Pelosi described Trump as a “danger to the country.” The Republican had incited “domestic terrorists” to fight back against his election defeat, she said. “You didn’t come out of a vacuum.” Trump was guilty of “provoking a riot”. He must be held responsible for this.

Even the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said, “The president is not without guilt. The president is responsible for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by a riotous mob. “But it is wrong to remove him from office through an expedited procedure in the final days of his tenure. Accusation of the Republican would further increase political divisions in the country,” he warned.

Trump called for nonviolence before possible new protests to mark Biden’s swearing-in. “In view of the reports of further demonstrations, I demand that there be no violence, no violations of law and no vandalism of any kind,” said a statement by Trump published by the White House. “That’s not what I stand for, and that’s not what America stands for either. I urge all Americans to ease tension and calm their hearts. “

According to media reports, the Federal Police FBI warned that new violent protests could arise around the Democrat swearing-in. According to the Ministry of Defense, up to 15,000 National Guard soldiers in the capital are authorized to support the rest of the security forces until Biden’s inauguration. Washington police chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that he even expected more than 20,000 soldiers to be deployed.

Trump had already passed impeachment during his tenure – the only third president in United States history. In the first trial, he had to answer in the so-called Ukraine affair for abuse of power and obstruction of congressional investigations. However, in February 2020, he was eventually cleared of all charges – with a majority of his Republicans in the chamber. Since then, however, some party members have turned away from him. The riots in the Capitol had aroused outrage among the Republican ranks.

Trump had criticized Tuesday that the impeachment process was a continuation of a political “witch hunt.” Referring to his speech just before the outbreak of violence, he said, “It has been analyzed and people felt that what I said was perfectly appropriate.”