Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market Advance Technology Studied By Regional Players and International Growth Factors

Europe is the largest exporter of used cars. According to United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), in 2017, Germany exported more than 150000 second hand light duty vehicles across the globe which is equivalent to 40% of all exports in the EU of used light duty vehicles. All the aforementioned factors are contributing to the growth of the second hand vehicle market in the region which, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the near future. Moreover, Asia Pacific second hand vehicle trading service market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key growth engines of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the region. India and China are the fastest growing markets for automobiles. The growing middle class consumers opting for pre-owned cars has led to an increase in demand for pre-owned cars in India and China. As a result, Mercedes Benz, a leading premium auto-maker, has opened pre-owned car shops for customers. Moreover, local manufacturers in India such as Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti have also started their own multi-brand pre owned car stores to cater to Indian consumers. In addition to this, the increasing number of online car trading platforms in the region is propelling the growth of the second hand vehicle trading service market in the region.

The second hand vehicle trading service market was valued at US$ 647.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 1,360.1 million by 2027, according to a new market research report

Key Companies Market Players:- Autotrader (Cox Automotive), cars.com, Cars24, eBay Motors, Edmund, Guazi, Hemmings, Kbb, Renrenche, Truebil, TrueCar and Uxin among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the market due to growing work from home workers and social distancing policies which have put the systems under enormous strain, while companies are working very hard to maintain their position in the global market. The projected growth of the Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market is significantly affected by the pandemic. Amidst this crisis, Coherent Market Insights is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth.

