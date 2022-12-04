SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Simply what the Dr ordered.

Two faculty college students every wound up profitable $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos stuffed Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to a complicated ending in a halftime contest through the SEC championship sport.

Followers on the LSU-Georgia sport jeered when one of many rivals appeared to seize the Dr Pepper ball toss competitors in extra time on a technicality.

The 2 ladies had been tossing footballs with precision into the sponsored Dr Pepper buckets, each choosing the more-accurate chest go over the normal soccer throw. It was clear that they had practiced — so much.

And why not, with a lot at stake.

Baylor scholar Reagan Whitaker and St. Augustine scholar Kayla Gibson exchanged leads a number of occasions in regulation. In extra time, they tied once more, however Whitaker, of Allen, Texas, was declared the winner.

The winner was set to obtain $100,000; the runner-up would get $20,000.

The followers who skipped their halftime sizzling canine run to observe had been baffled by the conclusion, they usually sounded their displeasure.

These viewing at dwelling heard the CBS broadcaster say one thing about Whitaker profitable an earlier tiebreaker. Dr Pepper mentioned in a press release that Whitaker had scored essentially the most factors within the preliminary spherical.

All of it labored out in the long run, although.

It was introduced on the printed within the fourth quarter of the sport that Dr Pepper would present each Whitaker and Gibson, of Fontana, California, with $100,000 in tuition.

High-ranked Georgia beat No. 11 LSU 50-30.

