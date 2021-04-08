Sebastian Stan has been harassed by fans since playing Bucky

The series Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already delivered its first three episodes, and each of them teaches us a little more about the main characters in the series. Sebastian Stan recently covered how fans greeted him when they met him since the Disney + series began, and the least we can say is that the actor remembers each of those meetings.

Bucky in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we learn a lot about Bucky and his efforts to come to terms with his past. In episode 3 of the series, the return of Baron Zemo reminds us of what happened in Captain America: Civil War. In this film, Zemo uses a series of code words that activate Bucky as a winter soldier.

Bucky is currently cured after spending time in Wakanda. Episode 3 of Falcon also revealed that Zemo’s attempts to use the codewords no longer had any effect on Bucky. How exactly Bucky recovered is currently unknown, but that’s a clue that could be explored in the following episodes, especially now that Ayo, one of the Dora Milaje (the team of women who serve as special forces for the nation ) by Wakanda) from Black Panther was featured on the show. Even so, some Sebastian Stan fans still find it difficult to resist the urge to activate the Winter Soldier.

Sebastian Stan and McU fans

In an interview with BBC Radio, Sebastian Stan revealed that very often he is stopped by fans on the street who recite the code words intended to activate the winter soldier so much that the thing might deviate to harassment. When asked, “Have you ever been stopped anywhere to recite the words” Desire, Rusty, Seventeen, Dawn, The Oven, New, Benevolent, Home, A Freight Car “?” Sebastian Stan replied:

It happens quite often. It happens in cafes. Yes, it happens a lot. And it’s still very fun. It’s an honorable thing I think. You really get stuck all the time.

As we read this answer, another question burns our lips: how does the actor react when this happens? Sebastian Stan said he just let it happen:

Sometimes you have to look people in the face and say, “No, I won’t be the winter soldier if you say that. You can say it over and over, and maybe you should say it, maybe it’s a time we both need here right now. But nothing crazy will happen if you say these words. ”

Codewords are one of the most important things to do with the Winter Soldier, so it makes sense for Sebastian Stan to hear them regularly during his meetings with fans.