Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Challenges and Growth Factor | Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp

The major players covered in the report are Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp., Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Haifa Group, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, Agroenzymas, Micromix, UPL, OMEX, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation and others among other domestic and global players. Seaweed extracts biostimulant market share data is available for Global, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,808.78 million by 2027 from USD 709.50 million in 2019. Rising demand of organic food is expected to drive the growth of the market

Seaweeds are the plants which have been grown in the sea. Seaweeds are also known as marine microalgae generally attached to hard substrata of coastal areas. These plants comprises of various marine algae such as kelps, dulses, rockweeds and sea lettuce. Seaweed extracts is an organic fertilizer containing vitamins, fatty acids, macro and micro nutrient.

In August 2019, Farmers Exchange Fertilizer, Inc., a retail agronomy company, which is operating in Farmersville in the U.S., has been acquired by Brandt Consolidated, Inc. Through this acquisition, the company will provide comprehensive agronomic services and advice to food producers or growers in the U.S. This acquisition benefits the company in terms of strengthens its business in the U.S.

By Species (Brown Algae, Red Algae, Green Algae),

Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops),

Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment),

Form (Liquid, Dry),

End Users (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The countries covered in global seaweed extracts biostimulant market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating due to the rising agricultural activities to produce high productivity leading to the demand for biostimulant products. In Asia-Pacific, China is growing as most of the food and beverage manufacturers are inclining towards utilization of seaweed extract biostimulant to boost their production naturally in the region whereas in Europe, France is dominating the market as the people are shifting towards chemical free fertilizers due to their health concerns which has increased the adoption of seaweed extracts biostimulant in France.

