Seaweed Derivatives Market is projected to reach US$ 3,903.91 Mn and Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period 2021-2027

The seaweed derivatives market was valued at US$ 2,210.35 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,903.91 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Seaweeds are basically red, brown and green marine microalgae, whose extracts are used in the horticultural crops for its plant growth promoting effects. The chemical derivatives of seaweed include fatty acids and vitamins, mineral nutrients, phytoharmones, and complex polysaccharides, among others. Major derivatives of seaweed include alginates, carrageenans, and agars. Alginates are largely extracted from brown seaweeds, while carrageenans and agars are largely extracted from red seaweeds. Alginates, carrageenans, and agars are increasingly used in food and beverage, animal feed, and agriculture industry among others.

Key Players:

W Hydrocolloids, Inc. KIMICA Corporation DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Gelymar S.A. CP Kelco Algaia Compañía Española de Algas Marinas, S.A. Cargill, Incorporated Arthur Branwell & Co Agarmex, S.A. DE C.V

Market Segmentation:

Global Seaweed DerivativesMarket – By Source

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Global Seaweed DerivativesMarket – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

Global SEAWEED DERIVATIVES Market – By End-Use

Food and Beverages

Agricultural Products

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Use

Rising demand form food and beverage industry has favored the seaweed derivatives market globally:

Seaweed derivatives such as agars, alginates, and carrageenans are extensively used in various food and beverage products. These derivatives are used in a wide range of food and beverages such as ice cream, syrup, lunch meats, baby formula, almond milk, whipped cream, candy bars, chocolate milk, coffee beverages (e.g., iced coffee and soy-based coffee drinks), coffee creamer, ricotta cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, and sour cream, among others. Carrageenans are used as a thickening ingredient in puddings, chocolate milk, chewing gum, jams, and jellies. Additionally, carrageenans reduce waste by extending the shelf life of foods without any loss of quality. Various foods, such as mayonnaise and salad dressing, would separate without the help of a stabilizer. Therefore, carrageenan is used as a stabilizing agent in mayonnaise and salad dressing. Therefore, a wide range of applications of seaweed derivatives in the food and beverage industry boosts the growth of the seaweed derivatives market globally.

The Seaweed Derivatives Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.