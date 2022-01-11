season four comeback drove fans insane (25 tweets)

After a long wait of several months, the first episode of Part 2 of Season 4 of Attack on Titan was released on the SVOD platforms Wakanim and Crunchyroll yesterday.

Warning: This article contains loot for the first episode of the second part of the fourth season of Attack on Titan. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to be pampered.

After a trailer that was not very stingy in detail, this first episode did not fail to react the fan base to the fate reserved for Livai and the confrontation between Eren and Reiner. Here are the best reactions to this episode 17 of part 2 of this season 4.

# 1

The eye shots in episode 76 of Attack On Titan pic.twitter.com/TZTloOwhDF

January 9, 2022

# 2

Attack on Titan Finale Episode 1 is AMAZING! The glow is titanic, the season is going to be overwhelming.

Too happy to meet you tomorrow to talk about it and show you our creation. pic.twitter.com/O0KJnr33TY

January 9, 2022

# 3

Opening of the final season of Attack on Titan “The Rumbling” (SPOIL) pic.twitter.com/TMPVirdGHL

January 9, 2022

# 4

An episode with a really great start! The best of Attack On Titan is getting closer, it was just a warm up #Eren #shingeki pic.twitter.com/hUilsb96Fm

January 9, 2022

# 5

The way Hanji held Livai while protecting him melts my heart. I love him #ShingekiNoKyojin # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/piBagiI66c

January 9, 2022

# 6

Ptdrrr who are you #snk #AttackonTitanFinalSeason # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #livai pic.twitter.com/55Ln5nRg7W

January 9, 2022

# 7

pic.twitter.com/y76gjMVVLJ

January 10, 2022

# 8th

#ShingekiNoKyojin #Crunchyroll #Wakanim I think the servers haven’t been improved for 1 year … pic.twitter.com/ajvt1bIhBr

January 9, 2022

# 9

Eren is in terrible shape # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/bJQh9mbJme

January 9, 2022

# 10

Yes well … Eren, Eren but let’s not forget Hanji and Livaï ud83e udd72 # ShingekiNoKyojin # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/YYwEwOZqs7

January 9, 2022

# 11

The return u2764 ufe0f u2764 ufe0f pic.twitter.com/cRvoKtTWkK

January 9, 2022

# 12

If I had made Eren for last season #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/tYYH0XeFat

January 9, 2022

# 13

Shiganshina walls face the Mahr invasion # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/I9aqjySc9d

January 9, 2022

# 14

The episode in a video: # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AOTTwoBrothers #ShingekiNoKyojin

pic.twitter.com/SA7EBkeUnh

January 9, 2022

# fifteen

#ShingekiNoKyojin # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #Wakanim #Crunchyroll

anyone:

only anime:

those who read the end of snk by seeing the end: pic.twitter.com/MQ1BzpSi5d

January 9, 2022

# 16

I have to talk about the victory scene at the beginning of the episode, it was amazing

The contrasts are really phew, Mappa has made significant improvements.

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/GFYTdzAYJX

January 9, 2022

# 17

The return of this masterpiece episode 76 10/10

The Death of Levi (Hanji Finding Him)

The return of victory with the appearance of the mysterious virgin

The fight between Eren and Reiner

Mahr’s attack

The battalion’s decision in prison # AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/8oCClyw1SY

January 9, 2022

# 18

Eren throughout the episode: #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/vg6f68paLT

January 9, 2022

# 19

During the fight in the new episode of #ShingekiNoKyojin, it is necessary to pay attention to the 2D plans that alternate with 3D to make the whole thing more effective. I also appreciate the effort, because everything could stay in 3D.

The effect of the effects is just amazing, which makes the scenes shine pic.twitter.com/qjJhI45719

January 9, 2022

# 20

Best scene from episode # ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/MHFdIuAlz8

January 9, 2022

# 21

Be Eren when Yelena asked her to leave the Titan’s body #ShingekiNoKyojin # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/XoOylYP8Wf

January 9, 2022

# 22

#ShingekiNoKyojin returns with an action-packed episode that promises an epic finale. The second part already asks new questions, always subliminally, and expands the work on the characters – about their inner dilemmas. The beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/lv9g1VtfKv

January 9, 2022

# 23

Onyankopon when he realized Yelena’s plan was D and he needed the one he betrayed ud83d udc80 # AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/qMOrYGMNDi

January 9, 2022

# 24

#ShingekiNoKyojin onyan coupon within two episodes is: pic.twitter.com/cPgiOsjNCi

January 9, 2022

# 25

Jelena: “Eren will hide you, you are all alone, you will not do anything”

Eren: #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/YUTJHFduMN

January 9, 2022

And you, what do you think of this first episode? Don’t hesitate to share your point of view in the comments.