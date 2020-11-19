Season 9 is precise and even features a director and a recap

A month ago, Showtime announced the return of a ninth season of one of the cult series of the 2000s, Dexter. Dexter is an expert on forensics by day, serial killers after dark and back. If we already knew that Michael C. Hall would take on the role of psychopath again and that the original creator Clyde Philipps would oversee this new season, it would be without a director or synopsis. A situation that has been reversed according to the latest information.

A SMALL SCREEN DIRECTOR

Seven years after the last episode aired in 2013, the ninth season is taking shape. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Dexter Morgan’s Untold Adventures will consist of 10 episodes, with director Marco Siega sitting in the director’s chair for six episodes. The American filmmaker is not his first attempt on the small screen, as he directed the pilot of the DC series Batwoman in particular, which has been broadcast on the CW channel since October 6, 2019, but also episodes for True Blut, Veronica Mars and the following.

Parts of the summary

The second piece of information is the piece of history that Clyde Philipps revealed for this ninth season. It will take place 10 years after Dexter Morgan disappeared in the eye of Hurricane Laura. The serial killer leads a lonely life as a lumberjack and now lives under a supposed name far from Miami. The recordings of Dexter’s new adventures will begin early next year and will be released in the fall of 2021