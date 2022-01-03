Season 5 will answer this question that all Karate Kid fans ask themselves

Cobra Kai Season 4 has been available on Netflix since December 31, 2021 and recently had a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Today we want to get back to season 5, which has already been filmed and should answer a question that all fans are asking.

PLEASE NOTE: This article contains loot for Cobra Kai season 4. Stop reading if you don’t want to read it.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai, which premiered on Netflix a few days ago, aptly re-introduces Terry Silver’s character Daniel to the group, who is clearly being haunted by his short time as a member of Cobra Kai on the Karate Kid.

At the end of season four, Terry Silver falls apart with John Kreese and takes full control of Cobra Kai. At this point, Terry strongly suggests re-introducing Mike Barnes to the group. And it is precisely this return that should make it possible to answer an existential question for all fans of the Karate Kid.

In August 2021, it was confirmed that Netflix had renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season. Filming for season 5 was completed in December, just under two weeks before season 4 premiered on Netflix. In addition, the Cobra Kai series co-creator Josh Heald has made it clear that a sixth season is also being planned:

We can’t believe we shot two seasons of the show this year. In our eyes, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of history we are compared to what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another great season with a lot of new things that you haven’t seen on the series. And that won’t be the end.

According to Hayden Schlossberg, co-creator of the Cobra Kai series, the upcoming fifth season will examine how things would have been if the Karate Kid Part 3 (1989) had been different:

Cobra Kai Season 5 answers the long asked question – what would have happened if Daniel had lost at the end of Karate Kid Part 3? Nerds of the valley, be scared.

Good news for all the Karate Kid fans, and a return for Mike Barnes in season 5. And you, what do you think of these statements? Are you looking forward to seeing Cobra Kai season 5? Don’t hesitate to give us feedback through our comment section! And if you want to discover a set of LEGO Cobra Kai, you can consult our previous article on the subject.