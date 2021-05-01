Season 5 has a completely insane new trailer

As Rick & Morty’s popularity continues to rise, Tonight, a month after the premiere, Adult Swim released the new season 5 trailer.

We’re glad !

After a year of absence, Rick & Morty is preparing for his comeback on Adult Swim, with a season 5 that promises to be golden and already completely insane. A month after sharing a first trailer, the famous American broadcaster is broadcasting a second, even more exciting one. You will understand, Season 5 promises us its share of extra-dimensional adventures, family crises, and allusions to pop culture and science fiction.

The animated series Rick & Morty is a true phenomenon and in just a few years it has managed to become a serious competitor to Matt Groening’s indebted series The Simpsons. I have to say that the series can count on sophisticated humor and a rich universe with no limits.

As a reminder, the fifth season of Rick & Morty begins June 20, 2021 on Adult Swim. It is recalled that the Adult Swim channel has officially announced that June 20th will now be a memorial day for fans of the series: “Rick & Morty Day”, like the Star Wars memorial day that happens every May 4th. This shows the extent of the phenomenon!