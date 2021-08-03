Season 4 for “soon,” these leaked images tease the reunion between the key characters

After a third season that aired in July 2019, Stranger Things fans are desperately waiting for the sequel. A season 4 that has been delayed due to the global pandemic and will now have to be released in the near future. Unpublished adventures are awaited which will transpire through a new photo shoot reforming the grassroots group.

a season 4 leaked through filming photos

For several seasons, the children of Hawkins, a fictional town in the state of Indiana, have been experiencing supernatural adventures at their own expense. At the end of the third season, Hopper sacrifices himself to save the children and to destroy the machine, the portal between our world and the upside down. The post-credits scene didn’t help either, and hinted at his return. But to the delight of fans of this retro and supernatural universe, the character of Hopper can be seen in one of the season 4 teasers in a Russian warehouse. A position that should therefore play a dominant role in this new season.

As for the others, Eleven and Will Bayers have obviously moved, but the rest of the small group is on Hawkins and bailouts seem like the next logical step. In the meantime, it turns out that Season 4 of Stranger Things is still being filmed in the US and Lithuania. In this way, fans on site, but also insiders, enable us to find out more about the interactions between the characters, their positions and, above all, what will happen to their fate.

The demogorgon seems to present itself again as a big problem and leads to a new clash between the protagonists of the series and this monster. However, new shooting photos tell us more. These photos were taken by a certain Christopher Oquendo and let us enter Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Sadie Sink (Maxine “Max” Mayfield) in a car in a wooded area. Actors photographed near the city of Rome in the state of Georgia in the United States.

More new set pictures from the set !! Here we see Dustin, Max, Steve, Robin and Nancy from shooting # StrangerThings4 on Wednesday

Photos: Christopher Oquendo # StrangerThings #lumax # StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/0djNzSbAQq

July 30, 2021

And at first glance, the absence of Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is obvious. An important character, the absence of which is enough to raise a few eyebrows. However, it seems that the base group is finally reunited. Steve Harrington, the young man who oversees her, is by her side again. A reminder of the first seasons suggesting bailouts. Although separated, the acolytes should try to find Eleven and Will, but also Harbor, whose situation can be described as “worrying”. It’s hard to imagine how the Hawkins sheriff will manage to get out of there. On your way to a new visit to Upside Down?

a season 4 for “soon”

Netflix does not officially communicate about the fourth season of its flagship series. The Stranger Things crews try to provide the fans with the best possible detail. Lately, it’s Shawn Levy, the show’s producer, who’s been trying to bring new information to Variety’s microphone. So season 4 should arrive “soon”. A vague explanation based on the current health situation and the quality of the season:

“To put it bluntly, it’s been far, far, far, far too long, and it happens …

Season 4 is visually and narrative very ambitious, far more ambitious than the three previous seasons.

The delay is in large part due to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do this safely, but it’s also the season we’ve chosen to go much further.

Affected by the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage around the world, the fourth season of Stranger Things should be released soon. It remains to be seen when and above all whether an umpteenth postponement will be complained about. Hopefully fans can soon experience the secrets of this brand new season. Until then, Netflix will certainly publish new teasers and some trailers. So be patient and like Shawn Levy would say, “it happens”.