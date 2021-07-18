Season 2 is set to take place between these two highly anticipated films

In the credits of the last episode, we learned straight away that the Loki series would be eligible for season 2. The Marvel miniseries on Disney + have previously been presented as stands alone. In view of the enormous upheaval that is presented in the very last episode of the series, one can legitimately ask the question of where and especially when this famous 2nd season will take place.

Loki and timelessness

With the time travel plots introduced in Loki, it’s a little difficult to pinpoint exactly how the events of the series fit into the MCU’s timeline. Marvel has provided a lot of pointers that will give us a good idea of ​​where and when to place Loki Season 2, and we’ll see them together.

Sales tax exists out of the timeline, so the answer is obviously complicated. But it seems reasonable to assume that Loki’s events take place before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Mostly because we know Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen will be there. It seems hard to imagine how they might interact with the multiverse, namely Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the next movie. This brings us back to the next one, which is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki Season 2: a report to the ant

The next Ant-Man movie is slated for February 2023, and Loki’s second season isn’t slated to air on Disney + until next year at the earliest. It fits perfectly. We know that Kang the Conqueror (the real one, not Immortus already in episode 6) will be the main enemy of the next Ant-Man. It seems logical to specify the character beforehand. And the one who is closest to him physically right now … is Loki.

Based on this premise, and with the very evocative title of Doctor Strange 2, it is very likely that the film will act as an intermediate chapter between seasons 1 and 2 of Loki while also feeding the information about Kang to the ground for Ant- Mann 3. Now that the multiverse has been restored, he will likely appear in most MCU stories one way or another. This opens up a variety of ways to interweave stories without them having to unfold in parallel.

What about Kang the Conqueror?

In any case, Kang the Conqueror will be the focus of both films and Loki’s second season. We have dedicated an entire article to introduce you to the character. It is very likely that Doctor Strange is not directly involved with him, but with one of his subordinates, perhaps Alioth himself (it won’t be the first time Stephen Strange has faced a strange cloud).

Kang the Conqueror is (literally) a multi-faceted character. There are many versions of it and a “kang council” has been set up in some versions to regulate them. Speculation about who will appear in the MCU is rife. Enter Nathaniel Richards, one of the descendants of one of the Fantastic Four, Rama-Tut the Pharaoh, the Scarlet Centurion … There are as many options as there are variants of the character.