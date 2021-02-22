Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Forthcoming Developments, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027
“
The global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Textron Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company and more – all the leading players operating in the global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment market have been profiled in this research report.
Global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 118.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.03 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Equipment for Search and Rescue (SAR) is the equipment used to search and rescue people in trouble or imminent risk. There are various SAR equipment segments, ranging from logistics to medical to planning equipment, etc. Some of the SAR devices include heavy-duty torchlight, stretcher, SAR belt, radio, machine for life detector, first aid kit, harness, drone quest, helicopter rescue, ambulance, etc. The market for search and rescue equipment is expected to promise strong growth due to a rise in demand for SAR combat equipment in the automotive and process industries in recent years. The growth in the search and rescue equipment market is expected to drive growing demand from the application, including battle and urban. The market is driven by Growing focus on human security, increasing terrorism and insurgency. As the manufacture facility operating in these sectors are more prone to fire incidences and facilities due to their routine functional operation resulting into propelling the demand and need for the market. For instance, According to the International Energy Agency, in 2018 , global production of natural gas accounted for approximately 3958 billion cubic metres, which increased to approximately 4088 billion cubic metres in 2019.However, burden on budgets of government would restrain the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increasing terrorism and insurgency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing focus on human security would create lucrative growth prospects for the Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Textron Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Raytheon Company
Leonardo S.P.A.
Thales Group
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Cubic Corporation
Garmin Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Combat SAR
Urban SAR Industrial
By Equipment:
Rescue Equipment
Search Equipment
Communication Equipment
Technical Equipment
Medical Equipment
Logistics Equipment
Planning Equipment
By Platform:
Airborne
Marine
Ground-based
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
