Sean Penn’s radical transformation into the new role

The actor will work with Julia Roberts on a series about the Watergate scandal. Penn is completely unrecognizable.

Sean Penn is completely unrecognizable — all because of a new role. The 61-year-old actor is one of the protagonists of “Gaslit,” a series that premieres in April in the US and centers on the Watergate scandal. Julia Roberts plays another main character.

Penn appears bald, with white hair on the side, with more weight, and with a changed face. Over the course of his career, the actor became known for dedicating himself intensely to his characters. This is yet another example.

Sean Penn will play John Mitchell, Attorney General and close friend of President Richard Nixon. Julia Roberts will play his wife, Martha Mitchell, the unlikely whistleblower who first publicly sounded the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in the case.

There is currently no confirmation as to whether “Gaslit” will debut in Portugal. The story is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast. The cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Dan Stevens, Erinn Hayes, Brian Geraghty and Darby Camp, among others.

