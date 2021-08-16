Sean Penn asks movie fans to stay home if they are not vaccinated

Sean Penn argues that vaccination should be mandatory.

Sean Penn is one of the most active voices in Hollywood for the Covid-19 vaccination. This time he appealed directly to all unvaccinated people in the USA during a press conference on his new film “Flag Day”.

“Unvaccinated people don’t go to the movies. Stay home until you are convinced the vaccines are safe, ”said the actor and director of the production. Only vaccinated viewers were allowed to attend the premiere of the film – and wearing a mask was also compulsory. Flag Day is set to debut in Portugal in December.

Recently, Sean Penn refused to resume his next project, the Gaslit series, until all elements of the production were vaccinated against the new coronavirus. And he also stated: “Vaccination should be compulsory.”

