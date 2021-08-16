Sean Penn asks movie fans to stay home if they are not vaccinated

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 16, 2021
0

Sean Penn asks movie fans to stay home if they are not vaccinated

“Unvaccinated people don’t go to the movies. Stay home until you are convinced the vaccines are safe, ”said the actor.

Sean Penn argues that vaccination should be mandatory.

Sean Penn is one of the most active voices in Hollywood for the Covid-19 vaccination. This time he appealed directly to all unvaccinated people in the USA during a press conference on his new film “Flag Day”.

“Unvaccinated people don’t go to the movies. Stay home until you are convinced the vaccines are safe, ”said the actor and director of the production. Only vaccinated viewers were allowed to attend the premiere of the film – and wearing a mask was also compulsory. Flag Day is set to debut in Portugal in December.

Recently, Sean Penn refused to resume his next project, the Gaslit series, until all elements of the production were vaccinated against the new coronavirus. And he also stated: “Vaccination should be compulsory.”

Click the gallery to meet some of Hollywood’s possible future stars – who are the children of well-known actors. Sean Penn’s daughter is one of them.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 16, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 10 surprising facts about Nintendo’s cult license

10 surprising facts about Nintendo’s cult license

March 2, 2021
Photo of Big advertisement for the nomad speaker Ultimate Ears Megaboom in limited edition

Big advertisement for the nomad speaker Ultimate Ears Megaboom in limited edition

December 1, 2020
Photo of Sony has a new plan to end the Playstation 5 shortage in 2022

Sony has a new plan to end the Playstation 5 shortage in 2022

May 7, 2021
Photo of the development of 25 characters from Naruto to Boruto

the development of 25 characters from Naruto to Boruto

November 4, 2020
Back to top button