World 

Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Nidhi Gandhi

Fox Information host Sean Hannity was fast to say he didn’t know the place the prediction of a “crimson tsunami” got here from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar ends in the 2022 midterms.

The polls “in each key race had been within the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly informed the viewers of his broadly watched prime-time present on Wednesday.

However that wasn’t the road taken by his colleagues on the conservative community within the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, although.

On Thursday, The Washington Submit launched a stinging supercut which began with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “crimson wave” rhetoric earlier than airing pre-election footage of different Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

