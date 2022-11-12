Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Fox Information host Sean Hannity was fast to say he didn’t know the place the prediction of a “crimson tsunami” got here from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar ends in the 2022 midterms.

The polls “in each key race had been within the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly informed the viewers of his broadly watched prime-time present on Wednesday.

However that wasn’t the road taken by his colleagues on the conservative community within the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, although.

On Thursday, The Washington Submit launched a stinging supercut which began with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “crimson wave” rhetoric earlier than airing pre-election footage of different Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Associated…