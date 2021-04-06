Sealants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The global Sealants market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Competitive Players

The Sealants market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DowDuPont

ITW Performance Polymers

RPM

Mapei

Henkel

3M

On the basis of application, the Sealants market is segmented into:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Type Segmentation

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Hot-melts

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Sealants Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Sealants Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Sealants Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Sealants Market in Major Countries

7 North America Sealants Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Sealants Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Sealants Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Sealants Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

