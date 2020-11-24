Seagate New Backup Plus 4TB external hard drive at an affordable price

Yesterday we had a great promotion for an Elements 5TB External Hard Drive from Western Digital. Today it’s the turn of Seagate’s new Backup Plus 4TB model to also benefit from a great discount.

Seagate New Backup Plus: A hard drive you can take with you wherever you go

The Seagate New Backup Plus is a 2.5-inch external hard drive. For this good plan, it’s the 4TB capacity model. The latter is integrated into an aluminum housing to minimize weight. .

It works on both PC and Mac through its USB 3.0 connection and has a good transfer speed. You can save whatever you want there: photos, videos, music, documents, films or series. You can also connect it to your TV or internet box to record your favorite shows.

With a price of 139.99 euros, this 4 TB Seagate New Backup Plus has fallen to 89.99 euros, which corresponds to a price reduction of around 35%.

3 good reasons to crack

Compact and lightweight USB 3.0 aluminum housing

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.