Sea-Watch rescues migrants for the third day in a row | Free press

The German rescue organization Sea-Watch has been back in action in the Mediterranean for a few days with the ship “Sea-Watch 3”. She has already taken hundreds of people on board.

Rome (AP) – For the third day in a row, Sea-Watch rescued migrants in the central Mediterranean from distress at sea. 73 people, including 16 women and children, were taken aboard the “Sea-Watch 3” on Sunday morning, the Berlin-based organization announced on Twitter.

In the afternoon the crew reported on a fourth mission in which 97 people were brought onto the ship. In the evening, news came of another 44 people who had been rescued.

In the past two days, the volunteers had admitted about 145 people. Many were exhausted and received medical care, according to Sea-Watch. Unaccompanied minors were also among those rescued, it said. The “Sea-Watch 3” rushed to the rescue on Saturday after the refugees’ inflatable boat lost air.

This means that there are a total of about 360 migrants on board. Just over a week ago, the “Sea-Watch 3” left the port of the Spanish city of Burriana after a “forced break” of seven months, as the organization announced at the time. On Thursday, the crew arrived in the intended search area about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Libya.

On Sunday, the International Organization for Migration reported that 15 people have died at sea. It relied on statements from survivors landed by the Libyan Coast Guard. More than 170 people have died in the Central Mediterranean this year, according to the UN. According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, about 4,500 boat migrants have arrived in Italy so far by 2021. In the same period last year it was around 2350. Italy is often the destination of people who have been cast off the Libyan coast. The North African country is a transit country for migrants on their way to Europe.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99