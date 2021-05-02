Sea-Watch is waiting at the port of destination with 455 rescued persons on board | Free press

On Saturday evening, the rescue workers at sea had again brought some 50 boat refugees to safety. Now the “Sea-Watch 4” is dependent on the allocation of a port by the authorities.

Rome (AP) – After another rescue operation in the middle of the Mediterranean, the Sea-Watch organization is awaiting the allocation of a port by the authorities.

The Berlin-based organization announced on Twitter that there are now 455 rescued boat migrants on board the “Sea-Watch 4”. On Saturday evening, the volunteers rescued about 50 people during a sixth mission.

Since Thursday, the rescue workers have been bringing refugees to safety in small wooden and rubber boats on their way to Europe. According to the organization SOS Mediterranee, the ship “Ocean Viking” anchored Saturday in the port of the Italian city of Augusta on the island of Sicily and brought 236 rescued boat migrants ashore.

The private rescuers criticize the fact that the Libyan coastguard repeatedly intercepts boat migrants and returns them to the land of the civil war, where they are threatened with human rights violations. They also demand a European search and rescue program from the EU.

The actions of the private rescue workers at sea are politically controversial. Recently, more migrants than usual have landed by boats on the Italian island of Lampedusa, the mayor reported on Italian television. According to figures from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, just over 9,000 boat migrants have arrived in Italy this year (on April 30). In the same period last year, there were about 3,450.

