Sea-based Remote Weapon Systems Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The sea-based remote weapon systems market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The sea-based remote weapon systems market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in sea-based remote weapon systems market are Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Elbit Systems Ltd,, ASELSAN A_, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. In addition to these players, Nexter Systems is a major player in the market, which provides NARWHAL Naval RWS (currently in service with more than 25 naval forces). The RWS manufactures are investing heavily in the development of RWS and increase their product portfolio. With the integration of advanced sensor systems and optronic equipment in fire control systems to target, track, and hit the target, it is anticipated to help the companies expand their geographical presence in the emerging markets. Also, the regional players in the market are collaborating with international players with technology transfer agreements for developing indigenous capabilities. For instance, in 2018, National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), and ASELSAN MALAYSIA SDN Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the local development of RCWS and the co-development of R&D programs in this regard. Such partnerships are anticipated to help the regional players cater to the respective government bodies, thereby increasing their share in the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The various countries in the Asia-Pacific are rapidly increasing its military expenditure due to increasing political tensions and border issues. China is the largest military spender in the region, with USD 261 billion military expenditure in 2019. The Chinese People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) boasts of more than 300 surface combatants, submarines, amphibious ships, patrol craft, and specialized units. The PLAN is rapidly replacing obsolescent and single-purpose ships in favor of larger, multirole combatants, with advanced anti-ship, anti-air, and anti-submarine weapons and sensors. Furthermore, due to political tensions with China, countries like India, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia, are modernizing and upgrading their naval vessels and combat systems to enhance their naval capabilities. For instance, in 2017, Hyundai Heavy Industries selected ASELSAN to provide SMASH 30 mm naval gun system for two new frigates of Philippine Navy. These frigates are planned to be delivered to the Philippine Navy by the end of 2020. In addition to the modernization plans, various countries in the region are investing in indigenous development and manufacturing of RWS systems. The indigenous manufacturing of RWS is anticipated to accelerate the growth of naval RWS market in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

