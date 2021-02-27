SD-WAN Market 2021 Demand, Growth Analysis, Scope and Strategic Outlook – 2027

Global SD-WAN Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2027

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on SD-WAN Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for SD-WAN market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global SD-WAN Market size is bound to touch USD 19,083.2 million by 2027, according to the latest report by Market Insights Research. It can register a 39.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027).

SD-WAN Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Top Companies in the Global SD-WAN Market: Cisco,Citrix System,Aryaka Networks,Cloudgenix,Ecessa,Silver Peak Systems,Velocloud,Viptela,Elfiq Networks,Peplink,Versa Networks,… and others.

Regional Segmentation:

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is likely to lead the global SD-WAN market and display 37.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The region was valued at USD 1,297.5 million in 2019. Factors driving the regional market demand are investments in advanced network infrastructure, schemes for rolling out novel networking technologies, increased bandwidth requirements, and presence of skilled personnel. Canada and the U.S. are likely to contribute the maximum to the region.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a revenue rate of 39.2% over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 462.5 million in 2019. Rise of cloud data centers, adoption of IoT, emergence of 5G, and BYOD are factors likely to influence the demand for SD-WAN in the region. Need for agile business models owing to rapid change of working environments is anticipated to drive the market demand significantly. Centralized management of all internal sites by an enterprise and need for application routing and management of network policies can drive the market demand.

Recent developments

In May 2020, Aryaka partnered with T-Systems Switzerland (belonging to the large-business segment of Deutsche Telekom) for the Swiss business enterprise market. Aryaka SD-WAN solution will be utilized by T-Systems Switzerland for its customers in Metropolitan Area Network, Managed LAN, Unified Communications (UCC), and Network Security Services.

In June 2019, Cisco released a security patch for its SD-WAN solution’s vContainer containing flaw, which could enable the attacker to create Denial of Service (DoS) state

In July 2020, HPE announced the acquisition of Aryaka Networks, a leading provider of the SD-WAN technology. This acquisition will greatly enhance the hold of HPE in the SD-WAN market.

Global SD-WAN Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global SD-WAN market on the basis of Types are:

Virtual appliance

Physical appliance

Hybrid

On the basis of Application , the Global SD-WAN market is segmented into:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis For SD-WAN Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global SD-WAN market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others.

Influence of the SD-WAN market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the SD-WAN market.

-SD-WAN market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the SD-WAN market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of SD-WAN market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of SD-WAN market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the SD-WAN market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global SD-WAN Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

