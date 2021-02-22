Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Analysis by COVID-19 Impact, Size, Trends, Key Players and Projection 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc, Thermax Ltd., Trane Inc., Carrier Corporation, Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd, Century Corporation, Yazaki Energy Systems Inc, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Hitachi Appliances Inc Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Scroll & Absorption Chillers market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Scroll & Absorption Chillers market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc, Thermax Ltd., Trane Inc., Carrier Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Scroll & Absorption Chillers market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Scroll & Absorption Chillers market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Scroll & Absorption Chillers market.

Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market is valued approximately USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A Chiller machine removes heat from the liquid via a vapor-compression, aAdsorption refrigeration and absorption refrigeration cycle. These Scroll and absorption Chillers are used in multiple air conditioning applications and cooling processes. The increasing adoption of air conditioners in Industrial and Commercial buildings driving the market growth. As shown by the Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association, the total AC demand in North America increased from 15.31 million units in 2017 to 15.58 million units in 2018. Major share of this demand belonged to the USA with 14.85 million units in 2017. Also, the energy in these applications is used in hHeating, ventilation and cooling which necessitates the use of chillers as they consume half of the available energy. Thus, the growing awareness and demand for energy conservation augments the market growth. By using appropriate scroll and absorption chillers, approximately 12 to 15% of electricity can be reduced in commercial and residential complexes. Further, the increasing energy costs and shortfalls of electricity support the driving the factor for market growth. These Chillers are most widely used in Institutions, Commercial buildings and hospitals. The growth in the hospital applications owing to the growing pharma and medical industry drives the demand for Chillers with an aim to improve health sector.

However, high installation cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Scroll & Absorption Chillers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large industrial and commercial institutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing energy conservation concerns would create lucrative growth prospects for the Scroll & Absorption Chillers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc

Thermax Ltd.

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd

Century Corporation

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Scroll Chiller

Absorption Chiller

By Capacity:

<100 kW 101 kW–300 kW 301 kW–700 kW >701 kW

By Vertical:

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

