Screw Compressor Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Screw Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global screw compressor market grew at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth by 2025. A screw compressor refers to a mechanical tool that compresses air, liquids, and gases in a screw-type motion. It generally consists of concave and convex contour rotors, a casing, air filter, rubber seal, suction valve, and delivery valve. Screw compressor provides compressed air to jackhammers, pneumatic pumps, sandblasting operations, industrial paint systems, and riveting tools with minimal fluctuations in the delivery pressure. As a result, these compressors are more efficient for heavy industrial applications in comparison to the conventional piston compressors.
Rapid industrialization has led to the rising adoption of screw compressors for delivering high-efficiency compressed air, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for natural gas across diverse industrial verticals has further catalyzed the screw compressor market. Additionally, the increasing use of screw compressors for transferring gas, flare elimination, and vapor recovery, is also driving the market growth. Various technological advancements have led to the development of energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable production models. Besides this, the launch of innovative products for several applications in the food and beverage sector will continue to bolster the global market for screw compressors in the coming years.
Screw Compressor Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the screw compressor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Atlas Copco
- Bauer Kompressoren
- Boge Kompressoren
- GE Oil & Gas
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Howden Group Ltd.
- Ingersoll Rand
- Kaeser Kompressoren SE
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Man SE
- Siemens AG
- Sullair LLC
The report has segmented the global screw compressor market on the basis of type, technology, stage, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Oil-Injected Screw Compressors
- Oil-Free Screw Compressors
Breakup by Technology:
- Stationary Screw Compressors
- Portable Screw Compressors
Breakup by Stage:
- Single-Stage Screw Compressors
- Multi-Stage Screw Compressors
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Food and Beverage
- Automotive
- Power Plants
- Mining and Metals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
