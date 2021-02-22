Screw Compressor Market Exponential Growth, Competition, Trends and Forecast by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Screw Compressor Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Screw Compressor Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand PLC, GE Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver Inc, Siemens AG, Bauer Kompressoren, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Sullair LLC, Boge Kompressoren, Howden Group Ltd Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Screw Compressor market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Screw Compressor market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Atlas Copco Ab, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Ge Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver Inc, Siemens Ag and more – all the leading players operating in the global Screw Compressor market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Screw Compressor market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Screw Compressor market.

Global Screw Compressor Market is valued approximately USD 9.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Screw compressors consists of two helical rotors which are used in compressing external air to a set pressure, ensuring dry, clean, and compressed air. It works on the positive displacement principle with internal compression and comprises of two rotating elements consisting of a casing, suction valve, rubber seals, an air filter and delivery valve. The screw compressor is majorly used when the constant demand for air is required and thus has utilization in Low pressure and high volume applications. Increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors, low maintenance & operation costs, and rise in energy consumption are some of the major factors driving the screw compressor market. According to International Energy Efficiency (IEA), global energy demand rose by 1.9% in 2017 led by strong economic growth, ultimately driving energy efficiency. Further increasing in the energy demand from all sectors have created potential market growth opportunities. As per the IBEF, electricity consumption in India is projected to reach 15,300 TWh by 2040 from 4897 TWh from 2016. Further, growing government investments in the power grid infrastructure in order to maximize power infrastructure augments the market growth. As the government of China expected to invest USD 317 billion for power grid infrastructure by 2020. However, increase in the usage of renewables impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, demand for eco-friendly screw compressors presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Screw Compressor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large commercial and industrial buildings along with growing demand for power. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing investments in power infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Screw Compressor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand PLC

GE Oil & Gas

Gardner Denver Inc

Siemens AG

Bauer Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Sullair LLC

Boge Kompressoren

Howden Group Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil-free

Oil-Injected

By Stage:

Single

Multi

By Technology:

Stationary

Portable

By End-User:

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Mining & Metals

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Screw Compressor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

