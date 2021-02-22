Screw Compressor Market Exponential Growth, Competition, Trends and Forecast by 2027
“
Comprehensive Research on Global Screw Compressor Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.
Global Screw Compressor Market Research Report 2021-2027 :
The global Screw Compressor market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Atlas Copco Ab, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Ge Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver Inc, Siemens Ag and more – all the leading players operating in the global Screw Compressor market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Screw Compressor market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.
Global Screw Compressor Market is valued approximately USD 9.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Screw compressors consists of two helical rotors which are used in compressing external air to a set pressure, ensuring dry, clean, and compressed air. It works on the positive displacement principle with internal compression and comprises of two rotating elements consisting of a casing, suction valve, rubber seals, an air filter and delivery valve. The screw compressor is majorly used when the constant demand for air is required and thus has utilization in Low pressure and high volume applications. Increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors, low maintenance & operation costs, and rise in energy consumption are some of the major factors driving the screw compressor market. According to International Energy Efficiency (IEA), global energy demand rose by 1.9% in 2017 led by strong economic growth, ultimately driving energy efficiency. Further increasing in the energy demand from all sectors have created potential market growth opportunities. As per the IBEF, electricity consumption in India is projected to reach 15,300 TWh by 2040 from 4897 TWh from 2016. Further, growing government investments in the power grid infrastructure in order to maximize power infrastructure augments the market growth. As the government of China expected to invest USD 317 billion for power grid infrastructure by 2020. However, increase in the usage of renewables impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, demand for eco-friendly screw compressors presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Screw Compressor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large commercial and industrial buildings along with growing demand for power. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing investments in power infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Screw Compressor market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Atlas Copco AB
Ingersoll Rand PLC
GE Oil & Gas
Gardner Denver Inc
Siemens AG
Bauer Kompressoren
Kaeser Kompressoren SE
Sullair LLC
Boge Kompressoren
Howden Group Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Oil-free
Oil-Injected
By Stage:
Single
Multi
By Technology:
Stationary
Portable
By End-User:
Chemical & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverage
Mining & Metals
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Power
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Screw Compressor Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
