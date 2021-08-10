Screenwriter reveals clear information about the series and teases Doctor Strange 2

While Loki’s season 1 has been over for a month, the series hasn’t revealed all of its secrets yet. In an interview with CBR.com, Michael Waldron, the screenwriter of Loki, reveals some interesting information about the series dedicated to the god of malice and takes the opportunity to make our mouth watering on the next part of Doctor Strange.

Warning: this item contains loot for the entire Loki series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

the multiverse at the heart of phase 4

Loki Season 1 made the Multiverse its main selling point. The finale formalized the multiverse and showed not Kang the Conqueror, but Immortus, a variant, in the citadel of the end times. As it turned out, the Sacred Timeline and the Authority of Temporal Variation were his works to prevent a multiverse war or the arrival of variants of himself that might have evolved. Nonetheless, Sylvie killed him out of revenge and drove Loki into another dimension, in which TVA’s founder, Immortus, is a real tyrant this time.

Michael Waldron took the opportunity to reveal some information about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose antagonist would also be Kang the Conqueror.

immortus, variant of kang

It is imperative not to confuse the two characters, even if they are closely related. Immortus is a twist on Kang, much older, who has traveled a lot and is looking for someone to pick up the torch, as we showed at the end of season 1. Michael Waldron actually wanted that from the start. .

That’s what I’ve fought for from the start. It was what I wanted. I think it was our duty to prove why this made sense. We realized that this is not just a time travel story, but a multiverse story. We had to prepare for the arrival of the man behind the TVA throughout the series.

Fortunately for us, Waldron returned primarily to the character of the one who remains. When asked “When did you realize you would introduce a variant of Kang into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?” Waldron replies:

We quickly realized that this is not just a time travel story, but a multiverse story, and that we are really building the mythology of the man behind the curtain (…) Who is more dangerous, who would have that? Curb the variants better than anyone but Kang the Conqueror? There are two moments in the final that I can’t get out of my head, and one of them is when the remaining guy says to Loki and Sylvie, “We’re all bad guys here.” It’s a delicious line that says so much about the character. Why does he see these two – and himself – like that? We have to think about that.

Waldron therefore focused on the similarities that our Loki, Sylvie and The One Who Bleis have in common. This aspect of things can be key to understanding the rest of the MCU phase 4. Waldron also remained elusive over the presence of an Easter egg that no one has found in Episode 5.

I think there is one more that no one has found yet.

The Loki franchise has also opened up countless possibilities, for example with the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will undoubtedly bring together all three versions, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The MCU is expanding with Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War into the vastness of space and into the corridors of time.

The MCU went into space and it was exciting because we wanted to meet new characters and go to new places. The question now is what new versions of the other characters we will meet. I think that’s an exciting thing.

Some revelations about Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi, best known for directing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, is working on Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness. Michael Waldron worked closely with him and says it was a really enjoyable experience. On the flip side, several people involved in the upcoming feature film, including Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch, have revealed that Doctor Strange 2 is set to be the scariest movie in the entire MCU yet. In addition, it is not trivial to have chosen Sam Raimi. He has experience with superhero films, but also with horror films. We owe the Evil Dead franchise to him.

The film, which will plunge into the multiverse, as the title shows very clearly, could have a harsher vibe than the other usual MCU films. Not much is known about the plot yet, but the former surgeon may encounter unreliable beings in the Multiverse. The film was originally supposed to be released at the same time as the Loki series, but Marvel Studios changed their plans, causing a lot of overhaul work for the God of Mischief program.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for March 2022.