Screen Printing Equipment Market Impact of COVID-19 And Key Drivers Supporting Growth Through 2018 – 2026

Screen printing is the most popular printing technique available currently, which is used for printing fabrics. The screen printing process has three components including a screen on which the image is printed, a squeegee, and ink. A squeegee is a smooth and flat rubber blade that controls or removes excess ink on a screen during printing.

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the textile industry is expanding at a moderate pace. Due to rising middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and emergence of millennial generation; emerging markets such as China and India are witnessing rise in the demand for branded clothes. This is driving the textile industry in these countries. As a major portion of textile fabric printing in Asia Pacific is carried out by using screen printing presses, growth of the textile industry in emerging markets is fueling the demand for screen printing presses or equipment in these countries. High fixed cost associated with screen printing equipment or presses is a major restraint of the screen printing equipment market.

Based on type of screen printing presses, the global screen printing equipment market can be segmented into flat-bed screen printing presses, cylinder screen printing presses, and rotary screen printing presses. In terms of automation, the screen printing equipment market can be segmented into manual or handbench, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. Based on end-use industry, the screen printing equipment market can be segmented into textile, glass & ceramics, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others.

You will get Custom Report at Syndicated Report price, Pre Book Now

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Get More Press Releases by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incidents-of-irreparable-damage-in-world-scale-sporting-events-underscores-growth-in-sports-protective-equipment-market-tmr-301264205.html

The U.K. and France are other significant markets in Europe. China is expected to be a leading market for screen printing equipment in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Japan, South Korea, and India are other significant markets for screen printing equipment in the region. Middle East & Africa is a significant market for screen printing equipment, with GCC dominating the market in the region. South Africa is another significant market for screen printing equipment in Middle East & Africa. Brazil is expected to dominate the screen printing equipment market in South America during the forecast period. Argentina is another significant market for screen printing equipment in South America.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports, Ask for a Sample

Flat-bed screen printing is an automated version of the screen printing previously carried out by hand. In the flat-bed screen printing process, for each print design, an exclusive screen needs to be engraved or constructed. For example, if the design has four colors, four exclusive screens need to be constructed.

In the rotary screen printing process, cylindrical rollers are used for printing the fabric. These rollers consist of color reservoirs and screen rollers that can be squeezed. When the fabric is passed under screen rollers, it is printed through the screen roller. The speed of fabric movement and the rotation of screen rollers must be synchronized so as to obtain a good-quality print.

The study is a source of reliable data on: