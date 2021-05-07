Scottish National Party still hopes for majority | Free press

While Scotland voted, the future of the United Kingdom is likely to be decisive. But first of all, the “Super Election Day” turns out to be a test of patience.

Edinburgh (AP) – In Scotland’s regional elections, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s pro-independence party SNP continues to hope for an absolute majority.

However, after counting more than 30 constituencies, experts were still unable to provide a clear forecast for the outcome on Friday evening. By then, the Scottish National Party (SNP) had already defended more than two dozen of its previous seats and taken a Conservative Party mandate from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Labor Party.

Sturgeon, who defended her direct mandate in south Glasgow with a clear majority, wants to hold another independence referendum and lead Scotland to independence. The choice is therefore seen as a signpost for the future of the entire UK. The head of government hopes for a clear election victory to put more pressure on London. The final results were not expected until Saturday, according to the BBC, the turnout of the voters was significantly higher at about 64 percent than last time.

The British “Super Election Day”, on which not only new regional parliaments were elected in Scotland and Wales on Thursday, but also numerous mayors and a new mandate in the House of Commons, demanded a lot of patience from those involved and observers: Due to the corona pandemic, the elections did not conduct any surveys and the counting process has been restructured so that some results were not expected until a few days after the elections.

In Wales, observers assumed Prime Minister Mark Drakeford would win elections to the Labor Party. A result must be announced on Friday. Elsewhere, the Labor Party suffered heavy losses: the defeat of the Social Democrats in the North Sea town of Hartlepool, a traditional Labor stronghold for decades, was particularly painful. For the first time, Johnson’s Conservative Party Labor pursued the mandate of the lower house in the northeast England city in midterm elections.

In the local elections in much of England, there was also a movement towards the conservatives in areas where the majority voted for Brexit. This confirmed a trend that had already begun in the general election two years ago, which gave Johnson a major victory. Deeply disappointed party leader Keir Starmer took responsibility for the defeat on Friday and announced that he wanted to fundamentally change the party. Starmer had tried to avoid the issue of Brexit and thus make the party eligible for re-election to traditional supporters in Northern England. But this strategy is now considered a failure.

Labor can still hope for a major victory in the British capital: the incumbent Sadiq Khan is expected to win in London’s mayoral elections. But the counting of these votes will likely continue until Sunday.

