Scottish election results fuel independence debate | Free press

Edinburgh (AP) – After a clear victory for the pro-independence party SNP in the Scottish parliamentary elections, Britain is experiencing turbulent weeks. It is to be expected that both the political and legal debate about the division of the country will gain momentum.

In Scotland, even before the official end result was known, the call for independence grew louder – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s British government announced resistance.

Johnson, in a letter, called on Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to cooperate and invited her to a meeting that would include the heads of the other parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. “I am passionately convinced that the interests of the people of the UK, and especially the people of Scotland, are best served when we work together,” wrote Johnson. The benefit of this collaboration was mainly reflected in the corona pandemic. “This is Team United Kingdom in action,” said Johnson.

The election results give the independence supporters in the Scottish Parliament a clear majority. Together, Prime Minister Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Greens have 72 votes – the absolute majority is 65 seats. Sturgeon wants to bring Scotland back into the EU. “It is the will of the land,” she said. Most experts believe that a referendum would not be legal without London’s approval. Sturgeon has already announced that it will go to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Given this result, there is no democratic justification for Boris Johnson or anyone else to block the right of the Scottish people to choose our future, the prime minister said. If London were to reject a referendum, it would show that the British government “surprisingly no longer sees the UK as a voluntary union of nations”.

Experts, however, see advocates and opponents of independence on an equal footing. “The only sure conclusion that can be drawn from this result is that Scotland is indeed divided on the constitutional question,” said political scientist John Curtice of Strathclyde University.

In 2014, 55 percent of Scots voted to stay in the UK. Since then, supporters of the Union have stressed that the issue has finally been resolved. But the SNP takes the view that Brexit would have changed the conditions. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, a clear majority of Scots voted for Britain to stay in the EU.

The London media gave a power struggle in the Labor Party at least as much space as the Scottish general election. After bitter bankruptcy in the recent local elections in England, Party Vice President Angela Rayner was unanimously relieved of her position as general secretary (party chairman), which she held in a personal union. The elections were considered the first test of sentiment after Brexit.

In Wales, however, Labor celebrated a success. There, the party was clearly the strongest force with 30 of the 60 seats in parliament. Employment candidates also won mayoral elections in London and the Greater Manchester area. In the capital, Sadiq Khan secured a new term as head of the city hall of the metropolis with more than nine million inhabitants. The mayor, who has been in office since 2016, is a bitter opponent of his predecessor Johnson.