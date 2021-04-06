Scoop Stack Shale in the United States of America – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

ReportsnReports added Scoop Stack Shale in the United States of America Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Scoop Stack Shale in the United States of America Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Scoop Stack Shale in the United States of America also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

In the US midcontinent region, the Scoop-Stack shale is a prolific shale play located in the central and southern part of the state of Oklahoma. This shale broadly comprises South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (Scoop) and Sooner Trend, Anadarko, Canadian, and Kingfisher (Stack). These are two basins with different geologic formations and hydrocarbon deposition. Scoop-Stack is not a traditional shale play; rather it contains different layers of stacked pay with different rock types. Its complex formation has an impact on changing hydrocarbon mix across the play. Inconsistent geology made the hydrocarbon extraction quite difficult and eventually Scoop-Stack emerged as a high-cost resource for US shale drillers. However, in recent years, development in fracking and directional drilling technology have helped producers to obtain better returns from this shale play.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in Scoop Stack shale play in the US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of natural gas and crude oil historical production and short term outlook of Scoop Stack shale play during 2021-2025

– Detailed information of impact on well development, permits and deals due to COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information on net acreage, operational performance and financial standings of major operators in Scoop Stack shale play

– Analysis of future plans and cost trends of top companies

– Up-to-date information on associated infrastructure and major mergers and acquisitions in Scoop Stack shale play between 2018 and 2020

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Scoop Stack shale play in the US

– Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in Scoop Stack shale play

– Keep yourself informed with the latest M&A activity in the shale play

– Identify opportunities and challenges in Scoop Stack shale play

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Scoop Stack Shale, Recent Developments and Trends

2. Scoop Stack Shale, Introduction

2.1 Scoop Stack Shale, Formation Overview

3. Scoop Stack Shale, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 Scoop Stack Shale, Production Analysis, 2017-2019

3.2 Scoop Stack Shale, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 Scoop Stack Shale, Production Outlook, 2021-2025

3.4 Scoop Stack Shale, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. Scoop Stack Shale, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Scoop Stack Shale, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2020

4.2 Scoop Stack Shale, Completion Parameters, 2020

4.3 Scoop Stack Shale, Future Plans of Major Companies

4.4 Scoop Stack Shale, Cost Trends, 2020

5. Scoop Stack Shale, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 Gulfport Energy Corp

5.2 Chaparral Energy Inc

6. Scoop Stack Shale, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Scoop Stack Shale, 2018-2020

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. Scoop Stack Shale, Analysis of Major Companies

8.1 Cimarex Energy Company

8.2 Chesapeake Energy

8.3 ExxonMobil Corporation

8.4 Marathon Oil Corporation

8.5 BP plc

8.6 Continental Resources, Inc.

8.7 Alta Mesa Holdings, LP

8.8 Unit Corporation

8.9 Gulfport Energy Corporation

8.10 Sandridge Energy Inc

8.11 Linn Energy Inc

8.12 EOG Resources, Inc.

8.13 Chaparral Energy

8.14 Jones Energy, Inc.

8.15 Sundance Energy

8.16 Ovintiv Inc

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology