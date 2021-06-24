Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Development Trends, Key Drivers and Competitive Analysis

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Scleroderma Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027″. According to the report, the Global Scleroderma Therapeutics industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players operating in this market include F. Hoffman La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CORPORATION, arGentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Akashi Therapeutics, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Fibrocell Science, Inc., Chemomab, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., Genkyotex, and Bayer Ag

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies together with governments around the globe are working to combat with the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to schedule for medicines supply chain challenges. Furthermore, there are around 115 vaccine candidates and other 155 molecules that are kept in the R&D pipeline in the coming years. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have seen huge boost in demand for the management of COVID-19.

Increase in demand for drugs has been witnessed, which is likely to offer lucrative opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the next few years.