Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market: To Witness Comprehensive Growth To 2026 | Top Companies- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ALLERGAN, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

With increased Healthcare infrastructure, the need for disease-modifying therapies for systemic sclerosis has increased. This has induced the global scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) treatment market to grow considerably during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Key Players of the Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ALLERGAN, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Biogen, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, CELGENE CORPORATION, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Asta Pharma, Aspen Holdings, H.A.C. PHARMA, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Argentis Pharmaceuticals APRICUS BIOSCIENCES, INVENTIVA PHARMA. Amgen, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Sanofi and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Market Definition: Global Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market

Systemic sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by the skin hardening, inflammation in multiple organs; the most common characteristic is thickening of skin in this disease. The exact cause of the disease is unknown but it is known to have an overproduction of collagen in the body. The disease is associated with high rates of mortality and lack of any therapeutics for the disease is affecting the market growth. Due to the disease’s effects on multiple organs, the treatments available are for the different affected areas and not the disease itself.

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in research & development for the development of treatment for systemic sclerosis is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in number of government initiatives and programs for the awareness of the disease and treatment options available is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of a particular treatment for the disease and only options available for the symptoms of the disease is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Diagnosis and cause of the disease are still unknown which makes the selection of drugs for symptoms reliefs even more difficult for doctors as every case of scleroderma is different, this trend is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September, 2016 European Medicines Agency and US Food and Drug Administration granted Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH’s Ofev drug Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of systemic sclerosis

In July, 2018 Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis was presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology, which was presented to determine the effects of drugs in patients with systemic sclerosis.

