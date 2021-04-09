Scintillators Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Scintillators Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Scintillators Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global scintillators market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of nuclear power plants in Asian countries.

Scintillators are materials capable of detecting incident particles such as neutrons electrons, and protons. These particles convert the energy into a number of visible an ultraviolet photon array or photons. The particles help to detection photomultipliers and photodiodes together with the help of efficient energy that determine the incident radiation time. The scintillators exhibit luminescence when excited by any ionized radiation

Market Drivers

Applications in the field of nuclear plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries and national security are factors boosting this market growth

Healthcare industry rises the demand of the scintillators in analyzing the cardiovascular and neurological diseases

Rising funding for R&D along with the development of technologically enriched products also acts as a market driver

Increasing investment in the radiation monitoring along with the rising demand of radiological medical applications will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as solar, geothermal and wind as a substitute for nuclear energy will restrict the market growth

Initial cost of implementation along with interference in the energy transfer process acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Scintillators Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Type

Inorganic Alkali Halides Oxide Based Scintillators Others

Organic Single Crystal Liquid Scintillators Plastic Scintillators



By Application

Healthcare Sector

Nuclear Power Plants

Manufacturing Industries

Others

By End Product

Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

Hand-Held Instruments

Fixed

Installed

Automatic Instruments

Scintillators Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Scintillators Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Scintillators Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating global scintillators market are Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Rexon Components ,Inc., Scintacor., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Detec Systems, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Rexon Components ,Inc., Saint-Gobain among others.

