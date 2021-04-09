Scintillators Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global Scintillators Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Scintillators Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Global scintillators market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of nuclear power plants in Asian countries.
Scintillators are materials capable of detecting incident particles such as neutrons electrons, and protons. These particles convert the energy into a number of visible an ultraviolet photon array or photons. The particles help to detection photomultipliers and photodiodes together with the help of efficient energy that determine the incident radiation time. The scintillators exhibit luminescence when excited by any ionized radiation
Market Drivers
- Applications in the field of nuclear plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries and national security are factors boosting this market growth
- Healthcare industry rises the demand of the scintillators in analyzing the cardiovascular and neurological diseases
- Rising funding for R&D along with the development of technologically enriched products also acts as a market driver
- Increasing investment in the radiation monitoring along with the rising demand of radiological medical applications will also boost the market growth in the forecast period
Market Restraints
- Increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as solar, geothermal and wind as a substitute for nuclear energy will restrict the market growth
- Initial cost of implementation along with interference in the energy transfer process acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
Scintillators Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Type
- Inorganic
- Alkali Halides
- Oxide Based Scintillators
- Others
- Organic
- Single Crystal
- Liquid Scintillators
- Plastic Scintillators
By Application
- Healthcare Sector
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Manufacturing Industries
- Others
By End Product
- Personal or Pocket Size Instruments
- Hand-Held Instruments
- Fixed
- Installed
- Automatic Instruments
Scintillators Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Scintillators Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Leading Companies Operating in the Scintillators Market Includes:
Some of the major players operating global scintillators market are Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Rexon Components ,Inc., Scintacor., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Detec Systems, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Rexon Components ,Inc., Saint-Gobain among others.
Key Pointers Covered in Scintillators Market Trends and Forecast
- Market Size
- Market Standards and Changes
- Market Trials in Different Regions
- Market Requirements in Different Regions
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Recent Market Value for Different regions
- Sales Data for Market Competitors
- Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study
The Scintillators Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the Scintillators Market
- Categorization of the Scintillators Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Scintillators Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Scintillators Market players
